Gula-Ndebele Arrested For Unlawful Possession Of Cocaine

The suspect was implicated in dealing in dangerous drugs by a victim of drug abuse, Tsitsi Vundla who was arrested in March 2024. The other suspects arrested in the gang include Talent Mapanga, Takunda Godoka, Tanaka Chimuka, Tapiwa Mutebuka and Sam Chasaya.

On 24th May 2024, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare arrested Khumbula Gula-Ndebele (39) after receiving information that the suspect was at a house along Knightsbridge Road, Highlands, Harare.

The arrest led to the recovery of a sachet containing Cocaine which was stashed in the front door panel of the suspect’s vehicle, a VW Polo, registration number ABF 8319.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi reiterated that the Police will not relent in the fight against drug and substance abuse in the country. He added:

Members of the public are implored to continue supplying information to the Police pertaining to suspects involved in drug and substance abuse on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631, WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

