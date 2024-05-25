Mnangagwa Relaunches National Youth Service

According to several human rights reports, the “green bombers” unleashed an orgy of violence in the run-up to national elections, including rape and murder, targetting members of the opposition MDC.

As reported by The Herald, President Emmerson Mnangagwa presided over the launch of the Youth Service Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Youth Empowerment Forum at Nhakiwa Vocational Training Centre yesterday.

He also commissioned a fully equipped computer laboratory and business unit with a one-hectare drip technology garden, two fish ponds, a solar-powered borehole and water storage tanks.

Addressing thousands of young people who attended the event, Mnangagwa said his administration has demonstrated its commitment to the youth by appointing young people in key decision-making positions.

The President said the Youth Service in Zimbabwe is designed to nurture patriotic, well-rounded and disciplined citizens. He said:

My Government is committed to the wholesome development of our youth. In this regard, extensive interactions and consultations across the country have indicated the need for Government to develop programmes specifically aimed at moulding a citizen who can be entrusted with the future of Zimbabwe. Resultantly, the Youth Service in Zimbabwe Programme has been rebranded, taking into account your views and ideas. With its re-introduction, the Youth Service in Zimbabwe Programme is designed to nurture patriotic, well-rounded and disciplined citizens with the requisite knowledge, skills and values that enable them to reach their full potential. The Programme further seeks to cultivate young people who are responsible, hardworking and loyal to the founding values of Zimbabwe. This includes improving people’s livelihoods, managing disasters, protecting the environment and ensuring food security. Ultimately, the Programme will foster a positive national identity, while also encouraging a culture of service and constructive participation by the youth of Zimbabwe. We do not want the youth to engage in societal ills such as drug and substance abuse. Pasi neMutoriro.

He said each training intake of the Youth Service in Zimbabwe will enrol youths from all provinces to foster unity among them regardless of region, tribe, race, culture or religion.

The programme was initially launched by the late Youth minister Border Gezi in 2001. Gezi played a pivotal role in the programme’s establishment, setting the groundwork for its subsequent development.

In 2021, the Government attempted to reintroduce the programme. However, the unavailability of funds became a major stumbling block.

The training runs for six months and graduates have been promised automatic entrance in the civil service.

