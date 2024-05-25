PSL 2024 Matchday 14 Fixtures, Venues And Broadcast Details
Zimbabwe Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches continue this weekend, with arguably the biggest fixture being the FC Platinum versus Dynamos match slated for Sunday, May 26th.
Another mouthwatering fixture takes place at Rufaro Stadium, where CAPS United will host Simba Bhora.
Manica Diamonds will take on Hwange at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare, and Green Fuel will face Highlanders at the Green Fuel Arena.
The Chicken Inn versus Chegutu Pirates and the FC Platinum versus Dynamos matches will be broadcast live on ZTN Prime, DStv Channel 294.
Below are the Matchday Fourteen fixtures:
Saturday, 25 May 2024
- Bikita Minerals vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Sakubva Stadium)
- Chicken Inn vs Chegutu Pirates (Luveve Stadium)
- Herentals College vs TelOne (Rufaro Stadium)
- ZPC Kariba vs Yadah (Nyamhunga Stadium)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
- CAPS United vs Simba Bhora (Rufaro Stadium)
- Arenel Movers vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Luveve Stadium)
- FC Platinum vs Dynamos (Mandava Stadium)
- Manica Diamonds vs Hwange (Sakubva Stadium)
- Green Fuel vs Highlanders (Green Fuel Arena)
All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.