PSL 2024 Matchday 14 Fixtures, Venues And Broadcast Details

Zimbabwe Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches continue this weekend, with arguably the biggest fixture being the FC Platinum versus Dynamos match slated for Sunday, May 26th.

Another mouthwatering fixture takes place at Rufaro Stadium, where CAPS United will host Simba Bhora.

Manica Diamonds will take on Hwange at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare, and Green Fuel will face Highlanders at the Green Fuel Arena.

