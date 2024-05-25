Tshabangu Recalls Three CCC Councillors

Now therefore the public is hereby notified that the Commission has received notifications, in writing, of party list vacancies for the Binga Rural District Council and Victoria Falls Municipality due to the recall of incumbent members from the respective local authorities…

Tshabangu started recalling CCC MPs and Councillors in October 2023 after he claimed to be the party’s interim secretary-general.

With the assistance of State institutions such as Parliament, Tshabangu took control of CCC, forcing the party’s leader Nelson Chamisa to quit the party in frustration in January 2024.

Through the recalls and subsequent by-elections, ZANU PF managed to attain a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly which it had failed to get in the 2023 general elections.

