Industry Capacity Utilisation Falls To 53.2% - CZI

7 minutes ago Mon, 27 May 2024 09:51:39 GMT

Capacity utilisation in Zimbabwe’s manufacturing sector fell by 2.9%, to 53.2% in 2023 from 56.1% in 2022.

According to a report by the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), this development is attributable to forex shortages, crippling power crisis, exchange rate volatility and currency crisis, among other factors.

Presenting the 2023 CZI Manufacturing Sector Survey on Friday in the capital Harare, CZI chief economist, Cornelius Dube, said (via Business Times):

