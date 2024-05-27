"It's Not COVID-19", Govt Speaks On Spike In Flu-like illnesses

5 minutes ago Mon, 27 May 2024 07:37:28 GMT

The government of Zimbabwe, through the Ministry of Health and Child Care, has allayed fears of a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic following a spike in flu-like illnesses in the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday, 26 May, the Secretary for Health and Child Care, Aspect Maunganidze said the flu-like illnesses seen in the country are due to the common cold.

He urged members of the public to lead healthy lifestyles, take lots of fluids, and keep warm. Said Maunganidze:

