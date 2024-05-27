"It's Not COVID-19", Govt Speaks On Spike In Flu-like illnesses
The government of Zimbabwe, through the Ministry of Health and Child Care, has allayed fears of a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic following a spike in flu-like illnesses in the country.
In a statement issued on Sunday, 26 May, the Secretary for Health and Child Care, Aspect Maunganidze said the flu-like illnesses seen in the country are due to the common cold.
He urged members of the public to lead healthy lifestyles, take lots of fluids, and keep warm. Said Maunganidze:
The Ministry of Health and Child Care would want to reassure the public that the flu-like illnesses seen in the country are due to the common cold.
The winter season is associated with increased incidence of common colds and that is what has been seen so far.
The cases are neither due to COVID-19 or other new viruses. There is no viral pandemic in Zimbabwe.
The public is advised to lead healthy lifestyles, take lots of fluids, keep warm and where necessary take over-the-counter common cold remedies.
According to the Ministry of Health’s Disease Surveillance Report for the week ending 12 May 2024 released on 23 May, 3 956 suspected influenza cases and zero deaths were reported during the week. The report said:
The provinces that reported the highest number of suspected influenza cases were Mashonaland East(1 118) and Mashonaland Central (1 114) The cumulative figures for influenza are 91 439 and 0 deaths.
