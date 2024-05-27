Machete-wielding Touts Clash In Mutare CBD

5 minutes ago Mon, 27 May 2024 05:07:08 GMT

Two people were seriously injured when two rival machete-wielding tout gangs clashed at Sakubva Bus Terminus in Mutare on Thursday last week.

According to The Manica Post, armed police officers descended on the rank and fired warning shots in the air to quell the violence.

A witness who requested anonymity told the publication that the clashes escalated to the Harare Old Rank in the CBD where police gunshots and dogs were needed to restore order. Said the witness:

Feedback