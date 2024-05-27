Petina Gappah Retracts Defamatory Allegations Against Fadzayi Mahere

In the statement, Gappah she wanted to “bring a conclusive end to the legal action”. Reads the statement:

In September 2018, following a public spat on Twitter, now X, I posted a number of statements about Advocate Fadzayi Mahere, namely that:

she got into the University of Zimbabwe through the help of her father in 2004;

she was an intern in The Hague in 2009;

she attempted to “get into [the] pants” of the father of my son after he asked me to help her with her application to Cambridge University; and

I helped her to get into Cambridge by editing her application essay in October 2009.

Advocate Mahere considered my statements to be untruthful, defamatory and injurious to her. Consequently, she launched legal action against me for causing “irreparable harm” to her political career, her career as a civil society activist and her career as an advocate.

In order to bring a conclusive end to the legal action, I hereby fully and unequivocally retract all the statements that I made about her, both on Twitter and in subsequent legal pleadings, and tender a full, public and unreserved apology to Advocate Mahere for any pain, hurt or distress that were caused by my statements.

I wish Advocate Mahere continued success in her political career, her career as a civil society activist and her career as an advocate.

As a demonstration of my good faith, sincerity and regret, I undertake to make a donation in Advocate Mahere’s name to the charity of her choice. It is my sincere hope that this full retraction and apology brings finality and closure to this matter.