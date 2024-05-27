PSL 2024 Matchday 14 Results: Manica Diamonds, Simba Bhora And FC Platinum Win

This means all of DeMbare’s four wins this season have come against newly-promoted sides, that is Bikita Minerals, TelOne, Chegutu Pirates and Arenel Movers.

Dynamos’s match against Chegutu Pirates was abandoned just after DeMbare had scored the game’s only goal in second-half stoppage time.

Meanwhile, in the other matches played on Sunday, Manica Diamonds’ top marksman Fortune Binzi’s 82nd-minute strike secured all three points for the Ngoda Boys against Hwange at Sakubva Stadium.

At Green Fuel Arena, ten-man Highlanders came from behind to snatch a point against the hosts Green Fuel.

Lynoth Chikuhwa scored his 7th goal of the season late in the match, cancelling out Bruno Mtigo’s first-half goal.

Arenel Movers and Bulawayo Chiefs played a goal-less draw while visiting Simba Bhora beat CAPS United 2-1 at Rufaro Stadium.

The top six on the log standings are as follows: Manica Diamonds (29 points), FC Platinum (28 points), Simba Bhora (24 points), Highlanders (22 points), Chicken Inn (22 points), and Ngezi Platinum Stars (21 points).

Here are the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 14 results at a glance:

Bikita Minerals 0-2 Ngezi Platinum

Chicken Inn 0-0 Chegutu Pirates

ZPC Kariba 1-0 Yadah

Herentals 2-1 TelOne

Arenel Movers 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

CAPS United 1-2 Simba Bhora

FC Platinum 1-0 Dynamos

Greenfuel 1-1 Highlanders

Manica Diamonds 1-0 Hwange

