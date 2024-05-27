PSL 2024 Matchday 14 Results: Manica Diamonds, Simba Bhora And FC Platinum Win
Former Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum beat Dynamos 1-0 at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane on Sunday, taking their total points tally to 28, just a single point behind log leaders Manica Diamonds, who have accumulated 29 points after matchday 14 fixtures.
Wilfred Muvirimi scored for Pure Platinum Play which inflicted a third loss for the season on the Glamour Boys.
DeMbare are now 10 points behind Manica Diamonds after being awarded the abandoned match against Chegutu Pirates on a 3-0 scoreline in a ruling made public on Friday evening.
This means all of DeMbare’s four wins this season have come against newly-promoted sides, that is Bikita Minerals, TelOne, Chegutu Pirates and Arenel Movers.
Dynamos’s match against Chegutu Pirates was abandoned just after DeMbare had scored the game’s only goal in second-half stoppage time.
Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news
Meanwhile, in the other matches played on Sunday, Manica Diamonds’ top marksman Fortune Binzi’s 82nd-minute strike secured all three points for the Ngoda Boys against Hwange at Sakubva Stadium.
At Green Fuel Arena, ten-man Highlanders came from behind to snatch a point against the hosts Green Fuel.
Lynoth Chikuhwa scored his 7th goal of the season late in the match, cancelling out Bruno Mtigo’s first-half goal.
Arenel Movers and Bulawayo Chiefs played a goal-less draw while visiting Simba Bhora beat CAPS United 2-1 at Rufaro Stadium.
The top six on the log standings are as follows: Manica Diamonds (29 points), FC Platinum (28 points), Simba Bhora (24 points), Highlanders (22 points), Chicken Inn (22 points), and Ngezi Platinum Stars (21 points).
Here are the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 14 results at a glance:
- Bikita Minerals 0-2 Ngezi Platinum
- Chicken Inn 0-0 Chegutu Pirates
- ZPC Kariba 1-0 Yadah
- Herentals 2-1 TelOne
- Arenel Movers 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs
- CAPS United 1-2 Simba Bhora
- FC Platinum 1-0 Dynamos
- Greenfuel 1-1 Highlanders
- Manica Diamonds 1-0 Hwange
More: Pindula News