RBZ Holds Onto ZiG50 And ZiG200 Notes

We have introduced most of the cash denominations that we said we were going to. We have got ZiG1, ZiG2, ZiG5, ZiG10 and ZiG20 in circulation now.

We are going to put more of the smaller denominations because we want to make sure that the problem of change is immediately alleviated.

We have been very shy when it comes to introducing bigger denominations because psychologically, these denominations are inflationary. We do not see a reason to introduce the ZiG50 or ZiG200.

We have them, we have printed them, but it will take a bit of time before we put them on the market.

ZiG notes and coins remain scarce in the market because they are not readily available through banks. These shortages are hurting various sectors, including transport, supermarkets, and the informal market.

