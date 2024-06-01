Return Of National Youth Service Triggers Fears Of Violence

Ruben Mbofana, a political analyst, said the YSZ programme will not foster patriotism, but create youths who are subservient to ZANU PF. He said:

The purpose of the National Youth programme is not so much about inculcating patriotism. Let us remember that the definition of patriotism as far as ZANU PF is concerned is very different from the rest of the world. It is different from what we find in a dictionary. Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Stephen Chan, a professor of World Politics at the University of London, said:

If the new ‘Green Bombers’ are deployed as they were last time, they will be a coercive and often intimidating force. If this is a serious national youth service, the model (should be like) what occurred in Zambia – truly constructive and developmentally focused.

Mnangagwa relaunched the programme at Nhakiwa Vocational Training Centre in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe, Mashonaland East Province on Friday, 24 May.

He said the Youth Service in Zimbabwe is designed to nurture patriotic, well-rounded and disciplined citizens.

The programme was initially launched by the late Youth minister Border Gezi in 2001. Gezi played a pivotal role in the programme’s establishment, setting the groundwork for its subsequent development.

In 2021, the Government attempted to reintroduce the programme. However, the unavailability of funds became a major stumbling block.

The training runs for six months and graduates have been promised automatic entrance in the civil service.

More: Pindula News

