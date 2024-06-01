VP Mohadi Abandons UZ Lecture After Knees Give In

He couldn’t stand so they helped him to a chair. He spoke briefly after and after animated backstage discussions his presentation was cut short.

Journalists covering the event were ordered to stop filming and taking pictures by Mohadi’s aides from the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

Mohadi was delivering a lecture on the title “Liberation Movements and African Unity: Why Resilience Matters for Sustained Transformative Possibilities.”

He was absent later when President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga attended the launch of 17 schools in Chikomba constructed with assistance from the OPEC Fund for International Development.

The spokesperson for the presidency, George Charamba, said he was away throughout the day and asked for more time to gather the facts.

A ZANU PF official who was at the event told ZimLive that Mohadi didn’t necessarily collapse. Said the official:

He was reading his speech and then he asked for water. He had to be helped to sit down. He then continued his speech while seated. He did not necessarily collapse. In essence, he broke the collapse.

In October 2023, State security agents ordered journalists to delete photos and video of Mohadi collapsing at a campaign rally in Gutu, Masvingo.

The security detail rounded up journalists and ordered them to erase recordings of the event.

Mohadi was reportedly airlifted to an unknown destination for medical attention.

Reports at the time indicated that just before he collapsed, Mohadi said “l need water, I need water”.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment