RBZ Partners Homelink To Distribute ZiG Notes And Coins

Pursuant to the above and for the convenience of the transacting public, the Bank wishes to advise the public, of an arrangement with Homelink to widen access to ZiG cash, leveraging on its existing branch network.

The Bank particularly seeks to expand economy-wide availability of small change in the following denominations, ZiG1, ZiG2, ZiG5, ZiG10.

The Bank appeals to all individuals, commuters, public transport operators, retailers, informal traders and their associations, vendor associations and other key stakeholders which interface with the transacting public, to approach their nearest Homelink branch and swipe for ZiG cash using their local currency debit/credit cards with effect from Monday 10 June 2024.

The exchange of foreign currency cash for ZiG cash can also be made at these Homelink branches at the ruling interbank exchange rate.

This arrangement with Homelink is part of wider initiatives by the Bank to ensure the availability of adequate ZIG cash in the economy. Going forward, the initiative will be expanded to other bureau de changes.

The list of Homelink branches across the country is attached for ease of access.

List of Homelink Branches

Bulawayo – Call Centre (Bulawayo), Federal Building 103a Federal centre, 10th and fort street

Bulawayo – Fife Street, Beverly Building 16 Beverly Place, Cnr Five Street and 10th Ave

Chitungwiza – Chitungwiza, Makoni shopping centre 32045 Unit G. Seke

Gweru – First Mutual Centre Gweru, Shop number 8a, First Mutual Centre, corner Fifth Street and R.G. Mugabe Way

Harare – FEPC, Hardwick House 72 Samora Machel Ave, Harare

Harare – Call Centre (Harare), Hardwick House 72 Samora Machel Ave, Harare

Harare – Machipisa, 5 Samuriwo Building, Machipisa

Harare – OK Kwame Nkruma, Kwame Nkrumah Avenue

Harare – Avondale, Shop 1, Shamrock Building 30 King George Rd

Harare – NocZim House Branch, 100 Leopold Takawira, NocZim House, Harare

Kwekwe – OK Kwekwe, R. Mugabe Way Kwekwe, Kwekwe

Mutare – Manica Chambers, 92 Manica Complex, Main Street and 2nd Avenue

Rusape – Panmart, 301 Manda Street and Chimurenga Street

