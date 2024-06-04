RBZ Partners Homelink To Distribute ZiG Notes And Coins
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has launched “Swipe for ZiG Cash” in partnership with Homelink to address the shortage of small change.
In a statement issued this Tuesday, 04 June, central bank Governor John Mushayavanhu said the transacting public should visit their nearest Homelink branch and swipe for ZiG cash using their local currency debit/credit cards with effect from Monday 10 June 2024. Reads the statement:
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is committed to ensuring sufficient local currency, ZiG circulation in the economy as necessary to support normal business transactions and economic activity.Feedback
Pursuant to the above and for the convenience of the transacting public, the Bank wishes to advise the public, of an arrangement with Homelink to widen access to ZiG cash, leveraging on its existing branch network.
The Bank particularly seeks to expand economy-wide availability of small change in the following denominations, ZiG1, ZiG2, ZiG5, ZiG10.
The Bank appeals to all individuals, commuters, public transport operators, retailers, informal traders and their associations, vendor associations and other key stakeholders which interface with the transacting public, to approach their nearest Homelink branch and swipe for ZiG cash using their local currency debit/credit cards with effect from Monday 10 June 2024.
The exchange of foreign currency cash for ZiG cash can also be made at these Homelink branches at the ruling interbank exchange rate.
This arrangement with Homelink is part of wider initiatives by the Bank to ensure the availability of adequate ZIG cash in the economy. Going forward, the initiative will be expanded to other bureau de changes.
The list of Homelink branches across the country is attached for ease of access.
List of Homelink Branches
- Bulawayo – Call Centre (Bulawayo), Federal Building 103a Federal centre, 10th and fort street
- Bulawayo – Fife Street, Beverly Building 16 Beverly Place, Cnr Five Street and 10th Ave
- Chitungwiza – Chitungwiza, Makoni shopping centre 32045 Unit G. Seke
- Gweru – First Mutual Centre Gweru, Shop number 8a, First Mutual Centre, corner Fifth Street and R.G. Mugabe Way
- Harare – FEPC, Hardwick House 72 Samora Machel Ave, Harare
- Harare – Call Centre (Harare), Hardwick House 72 Samora Machel Ave, Harare
- Harare – Machipisa, 5 Samuriwo Building, Machipisa
- Harare – OK Kwame Nkruma, Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
- Harare – Avondale, Shop 1, Shamrock Building 30 King George Rd
- Harare – NocZim House Branch, 100 Leopold Takawira, NocZim House, Harare
- Kwekwe – OK Kwekwe, R. Mugabe Way Kwekwe, Kwekwe
- Mutare – Manica Chambers, 92 Manica Complex, Main Street and 2nd Avenue
- Rusape – Panmart, 301 Manda Street and Chimurenga Street
