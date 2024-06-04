University Graduate Makes A Living Through Washing People’s Clothes

After graduation, I discovered that it was difficult to secure employment and I saw that I could not continue burdening my parents so I realised that I could use the home washing machine to make a few dollars. I have since realised that it’s paying off. I do washing, folding, ironing, steaming and removing stains on clothes. Since I do not have a scale, I do charge per load, which consists of 20-25 items which I charge US$8. Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Paradza is currently operating from home in Mucheke B but she said if she gets more customers, she will consider renting a new place in town. She said:

The business is running smoothly, I have many clients and am currently operating from home but I am looking forward to getting a place in town. I have discovered that some clients are not comfortable bringing their clothes at home so I think getting a place in town will make it easy for them. It feels good knowing that you don’t depend on anyone and it gives you the courage to keep pushing. I am prepared to put in extra effort so that I can make my hustle bigger. Some clients are not comfortable bringing their clothes to Mucheke, that’s why I am pushing so that I can operate in town, Electricity is another challenge as I am forced to wash during the night when electricity is back.

Approximately 30,000 students graduate annually from Zimbabwe’s institutions of higher learning but due to the country’s economic challenges, many graduates struggle to find jobs that match their skills or meet their expectations.

