Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeGeneral

ZERA Announces Diesel And Petrol Prices For June 2024

7 minutes agoTue, 04 Jun 2024 09:03:17 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
ZERA Announces Diesel And Petrol Prices For June 2024

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced fuel prices effective 04 June to 04 July 2024.

In a notice, ZERA said diesel now costs US$1.61 per litre, down from US$1.66 per litre that was set on 05 May 2024.

However, the price of petrol has been raised slightly, from US$1.58 set on 05 May to US$1.59 effective 04 June 2024. ZERA said:

The public and operators advised that the blending ratio remains E20. Operators may sell petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations.

ZERA has done a breakdown of the fuel price build-up for June 2024 indicating that the FOB price and total landed cost for diesel were US$0.8069 and US$0.8958, respectively. For petrol, they were US$0.8497 and US$0.9386 respectively.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

Total taxes and levies for diesel were US$0.5170 and US$0.5370 for petrol, while the total administrative costs were US$0.0210 for both diesel and petrol.

According to ZERA, the total product cost (Msasa) was US$1.434 for diesel and US$1.497 for petrol. The ethanol blending cost was US$1.10.

The total distribution costs for both fuel and diesel were US$0.035. The total costs for diesel were US$1.4688 and for petrol, US$1.4523.

The final pump price for diesel is US$1.6088, and US$1.5923 for petrol, to give rounded-off prices of US$1.61 and US$1.59, respectively.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Fuel

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback