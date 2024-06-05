Karoi Tobacco Farmer In Court For Side Marketing

43 minutes ago Wed, 05 Jun 2024 12:12:15 GMT

A Hurungwe farmer, Augustine Nyamadzawo (38) from Nkani village, Chief Nematombo, Magunje was arraigned before the Karoi Magistrates’ Court for side-marketing his tobacco harvest.

Nyamadzawo was charged with contravening the Farmers Stop Order Act, that is, “dealing with the whole or part of any crop or any proceeds thereof in such a manner as to avoid or to be likely to avoid the due payment of any prescribed costs, addressee’s fees, registered stop-orders or special stop-orders relating to such crop.”

Allegations were that in July 2023, Nyamadzawo entered into a contractual agreement with Boost Hail and Cotton Private Limited, under the Farming Input Credit Scheme where he undertook to grow tobacco and received the necessary inputs from the complainant

Feedback