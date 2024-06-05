Karoi Tobacco Farmer In Court For Side Marketing
A Hurungwe farmer, Augustine Nyamadzawo (38) from Nkani village, Chief Nematombo, Magunje was arraigned before the Karoi Magistrates’ Court for side-marketing his tobacco harvest.
Nyamadzawo was charged with contravening the Farmers Stop Order Act, that is, “dealing with the whole or part of any crop or any proceeds thereof in such a manner as to avoid or to be likely to avoid the due payment of any prescribed costs, addressee’s fees, registered stop-orders or special stop-orders relating to such crop.”
Allegations were that in July 2023, Nyamadzawo entered into a contractual agreement with Boost Hail and Cotton Private Limited, under the Farming Input Credit Scheme where he undertook to grow tobacco and received the necessary inputs from the complainant
He also agreed to work under the supervision of an agronomist appointed by the complainant.
Upon harvest, Nyamadzawo was contractually bound to sell the entire tobacco crop cultivated using the inputs provided by the complainant, to the complainant, according to the agreed terms.
However, he failed to fulfil his obligation and instead delivered the crop elsewhere. The complainant suffered a prejudice of USD829 and nothing was recovered.
Nyamadzawo was convicted and sentenced to 6 months imprisonment by the Karoi Magistrates’ Court. Four (4) months were suspended on condition of restitution of US$829 by 01 July 2024. In addition, 2 months was suspended on condition he pays a fine of US$150.
More: Pindula News