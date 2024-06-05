Wolves Striker, Tawanda Chirewa, Ineligible For Warriors | Report

Without a Zimbabwean passport, Chirewa is ineligible to play for the Warriors.

The 20-year-old was born in the United Kingdom to Zimbabwean parents and holds a British passport.

ZIFA are confident Chirewa’s passport will be sorted in time for the match against Lesotho.

Other Warriors players born in the United Kingdom have all secured their passports.

The youngster has impressed the technical team led by Jairos Tapera after a couple of training sessions and are desperate to have him available for selection

In an interview with ZIFA Online this week, Chirewa shared his optimism ahead of a potential Warriors debut.

I am just happy to be here, everyone has welcomed me; they have opened their arms for me. We shouldn’t pay too much attention on them we should just do our training and listen to the manager.

The Warriors have two points from their first two matches against Rwanda and Nigeria, and their Friday opponents, Lesotho, also have two points.

