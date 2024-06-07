Andy Rinomhota Impressed By Warriors Team's Solid "Chemistry"

I am looking forward to playing for the national team again. I hope to do everything I can for the team.

We should be dynamic around the pitch. I am happy to play with all these guys again. We have a very good relationship.

We should do everything to help our team move from the position we are at in Group C at the moment.

We know the upcoming fixtures will be important games for us as a country. I think we just have to be focused and aim to get the best result that we can.

I see a lot of faces who were in Rwanda when we played in the first two qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria. I am enjoying the chemistry, and obviously, that should help us do well.

Rinomhota said the Warriors should start strongly against Lesotho and not give them time to settle. He said:

We can do our best to show everyone what Zimbabwe can do. The most important thing for us is to start well in the match against Lesotho on Friday. We should start on the front foot, play the ball, starve the opponent and stab them. We surely need to get the points and move up the table. We know we can do it, especially with the passion that everyone is showing. I can play in any position wherever the coach needs me to play, and I don’t have any problems playing as a 6, as a 10, and at 8. I have played all those positions while in the academy. I can also play wing, so wherever I am needed, I can play.

Zimbabwe is set to “host” Lesotho on Matchday three of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa this Friday.

Kick-off is at 3 PM Central African Time (CAT). The match will be available to watch on ZBC TV in Zimbabwe.

In South Africa, SABC Sports will show the match live. The channel is available on DTT Decoder (South Africa only) and Open View.

FIFA Plus will stream the match live but in selected regions.

Rest of the Ground ticket costs R50 for adults and R30 for kids under the age of 12 years. Tickets can be bought at www.ticketpros.co.za.

