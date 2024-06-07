Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeGeneral

Mnangagwa Retires 67 Senior Police Officers

7 minutes agoFri, 07 Jun 2024 07:13:28 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Mnangagwa Retires 67 Senior Police Officers

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, who is the Head of State and Government and Commander-In-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, has promoted several senior police officers upon retirement.

The senior officers promoted to the rank of Deputy commissioner-general are:

  • Commissioner David Mahoya
  • Commissioner Erasmus Makodza
  • Commissioner Kudakwashe Mubemi
  • Commissioner Priscilla Makotose
  • Commissioner Winston Muzah
  • Commissioner Richard Mahoya Basera

Twelve (12) retiring Assistant Commissioners have been elevated to the rank of Commissioner. These are:

  • Assistant Commissioner Simon Mundondwa
  • Assistant Commissioner Sipo James Makone
  • Assistant Commissioner Tadeus Madondo
  • Assistant Commissioner George Mugonda
  • Assistant Commissioner Johannes Govo Chinembiri
  • Assistant Commissioner Innocent Zimbwa
  • Assistant Commissioner Godfrey Zimbwa
  • Assistant Commissioner Richard Mubaiwa
  • Assistant Commissioner Blessing Chitombo
  • Assistant Commissioner Obeylaw Moyo
  • Assistant Commissioner Wilson Engelbert Chamunorwa
  • Assistant Commissioner Shelton Dube

A total of 16 retiring Chief Superintendents were conferred with the rank of Assistant Commissioner while 33 retiring Superintendents were conferred with the rank of Chief Superintendent.

More: Pindula News

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

ZRPThe Zimbabwe Republic Police

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback