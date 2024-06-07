Mnangagwa Retires 67 Senior Police Officers

7 minutes ago Fri, 07 Jun 2024 07:13:28 GMT

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, who is the Head of State and Government and Commander-In-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, has promoted several senior police officers upon retirement.

The senior officers promoted to the rank of Deputy commissioner-general are:

Commissioner David Mahoya

Commissioner Erasmus Makodza

Commissioner Kudakwashe Mubemi

Commissioner Priscilla Makotose

Commissioner Winston Muzah

Commissioner Richard Mahoya Basera

Twelve (12) retiring Assistant Commissioners have been elevated to the rank of Commissioner. These are:

