Mnangagwa Retires 67 Senior Police Officers
7 minutes agoFri, 07 Jun 2024 07:13:28 GMT
President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, who is the Head of State and Government and Commander-In-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, has promoted several senior police officers upon retirement.
The senior officers promoted to the rank of Deputy commissioner-general are:
- Commissioner David Mahoya
- Commissioner Erasmus Makodza
- Commissioner Kudakwashe Mubemi
- Commissioner Priscilla Makotose
- Commissioner Winston Muzah
- Commissioner Richard Mahoya Basera
Twelve (12) retiring Assistant Commissioners have been elevated to the rank of Commissioner. These are:
- Assistant Commissioner Simon Mundondwa
- Assistant Commissioner Sipo James Makone
- Assistant Commissioner Tadeus Madondo
- Assistant Commissioner George Mugonda
- Assistant Commissioner Johannes Govo Chinembiri
- Assistant Commissioner Innocent Zimbwa
- Assistant Commissioner Godfrey Zimbwa
- Assistant Commissioner Richard Mubaiwa
- Assistant Commissioner Blessing Chitombo
- Assistant Commissioner Obeylaw Moyo
- Assistant Commissioner Wilson Engelbert Chamunorwa
- Assistant Commissioner Shelton Dube
A total of 16 retiring Chief Superintendents were conferred with the rank of Assistant Commissioner while 33 retiring Superintendents were conferred with the rank of Chief Superintendent.
