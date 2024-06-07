Police Release More Details On Harare-Mutare Road Tenda Bus Accident

The Tenda Bus, which was about to overtake the haulage truck, hit the trailer of the truck before swerving into the oncoming traffic lane.

As a result, the Tenda Bus collided with a Zhong Tong bus owned by Phils and Pats Bus Services which was travelling towards Harare with 25 passengers on board.

Four people died in the accident while 14 others were injured.

Three of the four victims are Kennedy Ngoshi (40), a male adult of Zengeza, Chitungwiza, Plaxedes Kasambwa (36), a female adult of Nyabadza, Rusape, and Monica Katena (54), a female adult of Kuwadzana Extension, Harare.

The other victim was yet to be identified by her next of kin.

Added Commissioner Nyathi:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that all drivers should avoid speeding and should be cautious when travelling on the country’s roads. Drivers should not try to overtake in situations which are clearly not safe to do so. On the other hand, drivers are implored not to abruptly turn or change lanes in front of oncoming traffic. It is the responsibility of drivers to safeguard lives on the roads.

