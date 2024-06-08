3 minutes ago Sat, 08 Jun 2024 09:45:51 GMT

There are fears of cyanide poisoning at Upper Ncema Dam due to mining activities at Alice Farm in Umzingwane District, reported NewsDay.

According to the Bulawayo City Council’s latest report, a heap leach pad is set to be constructed at Alice Farm in the Umzingwane District near Upper Ncema Dam.

Heap leach pads facilitate the extraction of precious metals (such as gold, silver, copper, or uranium) from ore through the use of a leaching solvent (e.g., cyanide or acids) which is sprinkled onto the ore heap.

Feedback