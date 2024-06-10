Aircraft Carrying Malawi Vice President, Saulos Chilima, Goes Missing

59 minutes ago Mon, 10 Jun 2024 16:07:55 GMT

A military plane carrying Malawi country’s Vice President, Saulos Chilima, and nine others went missing on Monday, the president’s office has said.

In a statement, the Malawian Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba said the plane left the capital Lilongwe just after 9.15 AM on Monday and headed for Mzuzu, in the north, but didn’t land as scheduled. Reads the statement: