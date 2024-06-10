Bulawayo Self-styled Prophet Banned From Casino After Winning US$30k

This is the biggest win ever recorded at the casino. I broke the previous record by almost double, and it was the biggest jackpot won on the site this year.

My celebrations were cut short, however, because I have been banned by other casinos for winning too much.

They claim that since I am a prophet, I am receiving visions from God about the winning numbers. They fear they will go bankrupt because I will win too often.

They should understand that if you are playing and winning according to the house rules, the casino has no reason to kick you out. I did nothing wrong.

I played a game, and was congratulated for winning, and I’m surprised other local casinos no longer welcome me. So, I’m shocked that these people seem to only want people’s money and avoid payouts.

I even tried going to their branch out of town, hoping for better luck but was told I wasn’t welcome.

This isn’t just a loss for me, but it affects everyone who comes to me for spiritual guidance on winning lottery games, at casinos, or placing bets.

If casinos can arbitrarily ban winners, what message does that send to their customers?