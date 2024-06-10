Hyenas And Jackals Threaten Livestock In Bulilima
Villagers in Ward 16, Dombodema, Bulilima District in Matabeleland South Province, are losing livestock, especially goats, to hyenas and jackals.
Ward 16 councillor Fortune Dube told Southern Eye that they suspect the hyenas could be coming from Botswana as the area is close to the Zimbabwe-Botswana border. Said Dube:
Our goats are being attacked at night by the hyenas. We suspect that the wild animals are coming from Mapouka which is an area on the Botswana side.Feedback
They started terrorising us in January by breaking into our kraals. At times they kill three goats per night at one homestead.
This happens in homesteads where there are no dogs. My neighbour has since lost five goats, twice with the latest being last week. Another one also lost three goats recently.
Dube said the council is set to report the issue to the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS).
ZIMPARKS spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said they have not received such a report, adding that communities to report such issues to the local authorities. He said:
If we receive a report we will react within the shortest possible time so that we help our communities.
Human-wildlife conflict in Zimbabwe, particularly involving hyenas, poses significant challenges for local communities.
These conflicts arise due to various factors, including threats to human life, interference with community activities, and damage to villagers’ livelihoods.
Wild animals, such as hyenas, often encroach into villages in search of food and water, where they kill both humans and livestock.
