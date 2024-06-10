We’ve Adequate Gold Reserves To Back ZiG - Mnangagwa

5 minutes ago Mon, 10 Jun 2024 09:46:46 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the Government worked on the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency for at least two years before its introduction.

ZiG was launched by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s new Governor John Mushayavanhu during his inaugural Monetary Policy Statement on April 5, 2024.

Speaking to Russian media outlets in St Petersburg, Russia, Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe has enough gold in its reserves to back the ZiG. He said (via The Sunday Mail):

