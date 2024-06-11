How To Watch The South Africa Versus Zimbabwe World Cup Qualifier

The match will be available to watch on ZBC TV in Zimbabwe.

In South Africa, SABC Sports will broadcast the match live. The channel is available on DTT Decoder (South Africa only) on Open View.

FIFA Plus will stream the match live but in selected regions.

Meanwhile, Warriors midfielder Divine Lunga trained on Monday following his recovery from an ankle injury.

The left-back had missed the previous training session after sustaining a knock during the game against Lesotho on Friday.

Ngezi Platinum Stars midfielder Richard Hachiro joined the Warriors squad on Saturday as a replacement for the injured Brendan Galloway.

