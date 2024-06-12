7 Killed, 5 Injured In Harare-Nyamapanda Road Kombi Accident

6 minutes ago Wed, 12 Jun 2024 13:41:07 GMT

Seven people were killed whilst five others were injured in a road traffic accident which occurred at the 120-kilometre peg along Harare-Nyamapanda Road on Tuesday, 11 June, at around 4.25 PM.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that a Toyota Quantum vehicle burst a right front tyre before veering off the road and hitting a tree. The vehicle was travelling towards Harare.

Five of the seven victims were identified by their next of kin. They are Michael Mugandani (36), a male adult, Innocent Nyamukondiwa (37), a male adult, Edith Musorowembudzi (36), a female adult, Dumisani Mutsawa (33), a male adult, and Mabhebhe Chingamuka (6), a female juvenile. Said Comm Nyathi:

