Mnangagwa Mourns Vice President Of Malawi Who Died In A Plane Crash
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has expressed sorrow over the death of the Vice President of Malawi Saulos Klaus Chilima, the former First Lady of Malawi, Shanil Muluzi nee Dzimbiri, and eight other people in a plane crash on Monday morning.
A Malawi Defence Forces aircraft carrying Chilima, Dzimbiri, and eight other people crashed on a hill in the Chikangawa Forest.
In a statement, Mnangagwa said Chilima will be remembered for his selfless efforts in promoting the bilateral relations between Malawi and Zimbabwe. Reads the statement:
It is with a profound sense of shock and sadness, that I received the devastating news of the fatal aircraft crash, that claimed the lives of the Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, Honourable Saulos Klaus Chilima, as well as the former First Lady of Malawi, Ms Shanil Muluzi nee Dzimbiri, amongst other deceased Malawian patriots.
On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and, on my own behalf, I wish to extend to you, and, through Your Excellency, to the Government and the people of the Republic of Malawi, as well as the families of the deceased, our heartfelt condolences and deep sorrow. We wish you fortitude on your road to recovery from this tragedy.
Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news
The late Dr Chilima will forever be remembered for his selfless efforts in promoting the bilateral relations between Malawi and Zimbabwe, as well as the integration of our African continent.
May the bereaved families find solace in the assurance that our thoughts and prayers are with them during this sad period.
On Monday night, President Chakwera said the plane landed at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) at 7:05 AM from Mzuzu to pick up Chilima who was to attend the funeral ceremony of the late Ralph Kasambara, a lawyer who also served as Attorney General and Justice Minister.
The plane left KIA at 9:17 am with Chilima and nine other people and was expected to touch down at Mzuzu International Airport at 10:02 AM.
He said the plane could not land in Mzuzu because of bad weather. He added, “However they lost contact with the plane after its return, on its way to Lilongwe.”
More: Pindula News