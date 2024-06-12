Mnangagwa Mourns Vice President Of Malawi Who Died In A Plane Crash

It is with a profound sense of shock and sadness, that I received the devastating news of the fatal aircraft crash, that claimed the lives of the Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, Honourable Saulos Klaus Chilima, as well as the former First Lady of Malawi, Ms Shanil Muluzi nee Dzimbiri, amongst other deceased Malawian patriots.

On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and, on my own behalf, I wish to extend to you, and, through Your Excellency, to the Government and the people of the Republic of Malawi, as well as the families of the deceased, our heartfelt condolences and deep sorrow. We wish you fortitude on your road to recovery from this tragedy.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

The late Dr Chilima will forever be remembered for his selfless efforts in promoting the bilateral relations between Malawi and Zimbabwe, as well as the integration of our African continent.

May the bereaved families find solace in the assurance that our thoughts and prayers are with them during this sad period.