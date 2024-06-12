Pindula|Search Pindula
Top Football Fan Eddie "Mboma" Nyatanga Dies

6 minutes agoWed, 12 Jun 2024 11:10:59 GMT
Prominent football fan Eddie “Mboma” Nyatanga has died. He passed away at his house in Borrowdale on Tuesday night, reported The Herald.

He was aged 62 years.

Details of what led to Nyatanga’s death are still sketchy but those close to him claim that he succumbed to a severe headache.

Nyatanga was a founding member of the Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association (ZNSSA) and a key figure in coordinating activities for national team fans.

He was also an instrumental figure in Zimbabwean football politics as he played a key role in the election of previous ZIFA presidents.

Nyatanga, a staunch CAPS United supporter, was key in organising supporters to travel to Tunisia for the Warriors’ maiden appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2004.

He is survived by two wives and 13 children.

