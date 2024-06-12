Top Football Fan Eddie "Mboma" Nyatanga Dies

Nyatanga was a founding member of the Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association (ZNSSA) and a key figure in coordinating activities for national team fans.

He was also an instrumental figure in Zimbabwean football politics as he played a key role in the election of previous ZIFA presidents.

Nyatanga, a staunch CAPS United supporter, was key in organising supporters to travel to Tunisia for the Warriors’ maiden appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2004.

He is survived by two wives and 13 children.

