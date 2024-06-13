Liquor Owners To Pay US$400 For Violating Licence Conditions
Cabinet on Tuesday approved a US$400 penalty for liquor outlets found guilty of violating licence conditions.
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said the Cabinet received and considered a report on the National Drug and Substance Abuse Response, presented by Home Affairs Minister, Kazembe Kazembe.
Addressing journalists during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare on Tuesday, Muswere said that a recent operation conducted by the Police netted 124 bar owners for flouting terms and conditions of the law governing the sale of alcohol. He said:
Joint operations involving the Liquor Licensing Board and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) were conducted resulting in 724 liquor premises being inspected, out of which 124 outlet owners were arrested for violating licence conditions.
Cabinet also approved the upward review of the fine from Level 5 of US$30 to Level 7 which is US$400 or the ZIG (Zimbabwe Gold) equivalent or imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years.
During the operation, 48 bases (locations where drug trafficking, distribution, and abuse occur) were busted. Said Muswere:
The fight against the scourge of drug and substance abuse is continuing across all provinces of the country. Monitoring, surveillance and law enforcement activities continue with a total of 2 373 individuals having been arrested while 48 bases were identified, raided and destroyed in six provinces, namely: Harare (10), Manicaland (25), Mashonaland Central (6), Matabeleland North (3), Mashonaland West (2) and Midlands (2).
Commonly abused drugs in Zimbabwe include alcohol, cannabis (mbanje/marijuana), crystal meth (mutoriro), heroin, and glue.
