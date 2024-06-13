Liquor Owners To Pay US$400 For Violating Licence Conditions

6 minutes ago Thu, 13 Jun 2024 06:07:48 GMT

Cabinet on Tuesday approved a US$400 penalty for liquor outlets found guilty of violating licence conditions.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said the Cabinet received and considered a report on the National Drug and Substance Abuse Response, presented by Home Affairs Minister, Kazembe Kazembe.

Addressing journalists during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare on Tuesday, Muswere said that a recent operation conducted by the Police netted 124 bar owners for flouting terms and conditions of the law governing the sale of alcohol. He said:

