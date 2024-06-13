Tapera Defends Warriors' Performance In World Cup Qualifiers
Interim Warriors coach Jairos Tapera says the team did not perform badly in the losses to Lesotho (0-2) and South Africa (3-1) in the 2026 CAF World Cup qualifiers played in South Africa recently.
Former Warriors coach Baltemar Brito secured 2 points from two games—against Rwanda and Nigeria—in November 2023. Tapera failed to win a single point from two matches.
Tapera blamed the losses on poor organisation, the FIFA ban, the inclusion of youngsters in the squad and inadequate preparation time. He said (via The Herald):
We picked some positives in many areas that I think we can build from with time. Well, there is a team (Benin) who are on seven points right now but they were in bottom place.
They only won two games and they are joint top now. Let’s take what has happened here as the starting point where we can launch from. If we get organised, we will be able to do well in our next assignments.
In terms of goals conceded, the two games haven’t been good at all. But in terms of overall performance, I think we have somewhere to start.
I respect the boys for their performances during the two games even though we lost. In terms of performance, it wasn’t bad.
When you assemble as a team, everybody wants you to win. We wanted to play as a team but you are coming from the ban and you are getting into these games, you have these youngsters coming into the game who have to gel with the senior players you have, I think we will get there.
Tapera was appointed caretaker coach by the ZIFA Normalisation Committee after the squad for the two matches had already been selected.
However, all is not yet lost for Zimbabwe as there are six matches still to be played in this campaign. The Warriors are only 5 points behind Group C leaders Benin, South Africa and Rwanda.
