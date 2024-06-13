Tapera Defends Warriors' Performance In World Cup Qualifiers

We picked some positives in many areas that I think we can build from with time. Well, there is a team (Benin) who are on seven points right now but they were in bottom place.

They only won two games and they are joint top now. Let’s take what has happened here as the starting point where we can launch from. If we get organised, we will be able to do well in our next assignments.

In terms of goals conceded, the two games haven’t been good at all. But in terms of overall performance, I think we have somewhere to start.

I respect the boys for their performances during the two games even though we lost. In terms of performance, it wasn’t bad.

When you assemble as a team, everybody wants you to win. We wanted to play as a team but you are coming from the ban and you are getting into these games, you have these youngsters coming into the game who have to gel with the senior players you have, I think we will get there.