You Can Now Make Your Own Posts In The Pindula App

Why?

If you’ve spent any time in the comments of a story on Pindula, you’d have noticed that people end up posting things unrelated to the story. Things like “Pane ane ma results e game reManu U?”.

These unrelated comments, get their own replies. It’s useful for whoever is interested in that thing, but not for people that just want to discuss the news article.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

Our solution to this is to just you space to make these posts which you want to discuss but have not been covered in the news.

Just go to the “Discuss” tab and post or comment posts already made.

Give us your feedback

As usual, we love your feedback and suggestions. We may not be able to act on everything you suggest, but we certainly read it and consider it. So please, do give us your suggestions in the comments below, or by just using the feeedback button.

Happy posting!

Tags

Leave a Comment