ZimDigital Decoders To Promote Local Talent And Content Creation - BAZ
The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) recently unveiled the ZimDigital set-top boxes (decoders) that allow Zimbabweans to access local content freely across seven HD television stations namely 3KTV, ZTN Prime, NRTV, Kumba TV, Ke Yona TV, and Channel D, and ZBCtv.
With these decoders, viewers can access seven TV stations and six national radio stations, without any monthly subscriptions.
Speaking to State media, BAZ’s technical director, Mathias Chakanyuka, said the launch of the ZimDigital decoders could help promote Zimbabwean talent and content creation within the country. He said:
We have prioritised installing transmission infrastructure across the country, starting with border areas.
With the essential transmission structures in place, the focus shifted to enabling the public to access these digital services via set-top boxes or decoders.
These set-top boxes are critical in receiving the digital signals, allowing viewers to access a wide variety of local content across the seven television channels.
These devices play a crucial role in accessing the diverse local content programming transmitted by our seven television channels, marking a significant step towards realising our goal of providing free entertainment galore to the public.
This move could help promote Zimbabwean talent and content creation within the country, potentially boosting the local entertainment industry.
This is a positive step towards enriching the viewing experience for Zimbabwean audiences.
ZimDigital decoders are available on Pindula Market for US$30 or the ZiG equivalent. Click the highlighted text to buy one.
