ZimDigital Decoders To Promote Local Talent And Content Creation - BAZ

10 minutes ago Thu, 13 Jun 2024 12:59:41 GMT

The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) recently unveiled the ZimDigital set-top boxes (decoders) that allow Zimbabweans to access local content freely across seven HD television stations namely 3KTV, ZTN Prime, NRTV, Kumba TV, Ke Yona TV, and Channel D, and ZBCtv.

With these decoders, viewers can access seven TV stations and six national radio stations, without any monthly subscriptions.

Speaking to State media, BAZ’s technical director, Mathias Chakanyuka, said the launch of the ZimDigital decoders could help promote Zimbabwean talent and content creation within the country. He said:

Feedback