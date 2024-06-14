COSAFA Announces New Dates For 2024 COSAFA Cup

The format will again see 12 teams take part, split into three groups of four sides, with the three pool winners and the best runner-up advancing to the semifinals.

Hosts South Africa, last year’s winners Zambia and Angola, the next best-placed side according to the FIFA World Rankings, will be the three-seeded teams.

The island nations of Madagascar and Mauritius have opted not to compete in 2024.

COSAFA believes the competition will give vital game-time for players and coaches to teams ahead of the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals expected to be played later this year.

The format ensures each country will play a minimum of three games up to a maximum of five throughout the competition.

It also allows for an extra day’s rest between most pool games, a boost for player welfare.

Only five nations have lifted the COSAFA Cup in the 22 previous editions of the tournament.

Zambia has seven titles, more than any other nation, with Zimbabwe sitting in second position with six titles. South Africa has won the COSAFA Cup five times, Angola (three) and Namibia (one).

Mozambique, Malawi, Botswana and Lesotho have all been finalists twice but ended up on the losing side on both occasions.

Guest nation Senegal is the only other national to reach the final but lost to South Africa in 2021.

Zimbabwe will take part in this year’s edition after FIFA lifted the ban it had imposed on ZIFA due to third-party interference.

Interim Warriors coach Jairos Tapera had already named a 23-man squad for the tournament which consists of a mixture of locally and foreign-based stars.

Below is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Geoffrey Chitsumba (Manica Diamonds), Prince Tafiremutsa (Dynamos)

DEFENDERS

Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Thubelihle Jubani (Manica Diamonds), Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Tawanda Chisi (Manica Diamonds)

MIDFIELDERS

Daniel Msendami (Jwaneng Galaxy), Joel Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum), Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United), Mtokozisi Msebe (Simba Bhora), Tatenda Tavengwa (Venda Football Academy), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum), Tinotenda Meke (Green Fuel)

FORWARDS

Macauley Bonne (Cambridge United), Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum), Tinotenda Benza (Herentals), Denzel Mapuwa (Green Fuel)

