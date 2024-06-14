Heads And Hooves Owner, Christopher Androliakos, Commits Suicide
Prominent cattle breeder, meat processor and owner of Heads and Hooves butchery, Christopher Androliakos has died in a suspected case of suicide.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson for Bulawayo Province, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident to The Sunday News which happened on Thursday in Famona, Bulawayo.
He said Androliakos (58) came back home on Wednesday evening and parked his vehicle at their Famona house.
The now-deceased’s wife had travelled to Harare and the maid had knocked off and gone to her living quarters.
Insp. Ncube said on Thursday morning, the maid came to the main house at around 6 AM and found the doors still locked.
She then proceeded to the now deceased’s bedroom window and knocked but there was no response. Said Insp. Nyoni:
After waiting for some time, she entered through the kitchen window which is always kept open to allow movements of the cat.
As she was moving along the corridor towards the main bedroom she discovered the body of the now deceased hanging on the ceiling loft on a nylon rope and a police report was made.
Apart from running a thriving butchery business, Androliakos won several accolades for showcasing high-value breeds at the Bulawayo Agricultural Society show which runs concurrently with the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.
