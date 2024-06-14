Villagers Block Discosteel Trucks In Protest Over "Degrading Treatment"

4 minutes ago Fri, 14 Jun 2024 12:46:16 GMT

Villagers in Manhize, Mvuma, reportedly staged a protest against Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Discosteel), on Friday, 14 June, over alleged degrading treatment including the arbitrary acquisition of their farmland without compensation.

As reported by The NewsHawks, the villagers blocked Dinson trucks on Friday afternoon. They were also complaining of hunger and dust pollution.

According to the report, villagers from the Mushenjere area of Manhize, who are settled at Inhoek Farm in Mvuma, say they are facing displacement from land they have occupied for more than 40 years.

