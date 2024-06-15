I'm Not Sick But Old, Says VP Mohadi

He reportedly looked pale and tired throughout the event. The Vice President said:

l am not sick, but I am getting old that’s why l drink water a lot… Manama High School stands shoulder high to all other institutions in this country because it contributed immensely to the liberation struggle. Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news It is very sentimental for us to be here and it is equally depressing to see that some of the structures here need a lot of touch up. I can’t…

Mohadi’s health came under the spotlight in October 2023 after he allegedly collapsed during the Gutu West parliamentary by-election campaign launch leading State security agents to force journalists to delete the videos.

Mohadi was reportedly airlifted to an unknown destination for medical attention.

Reports at the time indicated that just before he collapsed, Mohadi said “l need water, I need water”.

He was campaigning for the ZANU PF candidate John Paradza. National Assembly elections were not held in Gutu West on 23 August 2023 because one of the candidates, Christopher Mutonho Rwodzi, died after the sitting of the Nomination Court.

About two weeks ago, Mohadi appeared to collapse while delivering a lecture at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ).

He was reportedly in the middle of his address when he suddenly appeared to become disoriented and asked for water.

Journalists covering the event were ordered to stop filming and taking pictures by Mohadi’s aides from the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

However, ZANU PF director of information, Farai Marapira said they are confident of their party leaders’ health. He said:

We are confident of all our leaders’ health. We are not worried about rumours circulating and we are focused on the economy and our mandate to the people of Zimbabwe. We will not be moved by public opinion. This is being done by those who were elected but are not focused on their roles and want to tarnish our leaders. As ZANU PF we remain focused on the economy.

A political commentator who spoke to The Mirror on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal said despite being “ill”, Mohadi will not resign to stay relevant. Said the analyst:

He will obviously not step down because that will be the end of his power and influence. He wants to hold on to his post in every way possible. He keeps a busy schedule when he should give his body ample time to recuperate and rest. What worries me the most is that youth are blindly following these ailing men and will rule when they are also old.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment