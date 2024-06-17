8 Pilgrims Killed, 11 Injured In Bus Inferno, Anglican Church Says

It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that the Anglican Diocese of Manicaland CPCA releases this statement regarding the tragic road traffic accident that occurred on the road to Sherukuru on 16 June 2024 at around 6 pm.

The accident involved a bus that caught fire and was carrying 62 pilgrims from the St. Bernard Mizeki Shrine in Marondera.

The pilgrims were returning home from the annual Bernard Mizeki Commemorations when the accident occurred in the Gandanzara area.

Together with other Diocesan Officials, We visited the accident scene last night, the facts are that, 54 pilgrims survived the fire inferno, with 11 of the survivors currently hospitalized for treatment of their injuries at Rusape General Hospital. 3 of the 11 have been transferred to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

However, we are deeply saddened to confirm that 8 pilgrims remain unaccounted for, and we fear that they may have perished in the fire inferno.

The Diocese is working closely with the relevant authorities, including the DA’s Office, police and emergency services, to ascertain the full details of the accident and to provide support and assistance to the affected families.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in this tragic event. Our prayers and thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

We call upon all members of the Anglican community and the broader public to join us in prayer and to offer their support and assistance to the affected families.

May the souls of those who perished rest in eternal peace, and may the survivors find the strength and courage to overcome this tragedy.