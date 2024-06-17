Zimbabwe To Launch Online Platform For Passport And ID Applications
The Civil Registry Department (CRD) is set to launch an advanced online platform that allows citizens to apply for passports and national identity cards online.
The Government also intends to unveil the Zimbabwe Population Registry System (ZPRS), a platform that will act as a central database for all Zimbabwean citizens’ demographic information.
The platform, which will hold citizens’ details such as names, dates of birth and places of residence, is said to be undergoing final testing.
In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said the online platform for citizens to apply for passports and national identity cards will start working before the end of the year. He said:
The online passport application is expected to be working before the end of 2024.
The Zimbabwe Population Registry System is in the testing phase for some of the modules, and the system is expected to be implemented beginning of July 2024.
The Electronic Document and Records Management System is in its development stage and the expectation is that by the end of the year, it will be completed.
Registrar-General Henry Machiri told The Sunday Mail that the online application platform should be ready by the fourth quarter of this year. He said:
We anticipate being ready by the fourth quarter, but there are outstanding issues to be resolved first.
When applying online, payment processing is also a crucial aspect that needs to be functional.
The Government Internet Service Provider, a department under the Office of the President, is responsible for this aspect.
We need to ensure that all stakeholders are prepared. Based on our consultations, we expect everything to be in place by the fourth quarter.
More: Pindula News