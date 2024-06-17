Zimbabwe To Launch Online Platform For Passport And ID Applications

5 minutes ago Mon, 17 Jun 2024 07:24:54 GMT

The Civil Registry Department (CRD) is set to launch an advanced online platform that allows citizens to apply for passports and national identity cards online.

The Government also intends to unveil the Zimbabwe Population Registry System (ZPRS), a platform that will act as a central database for all Zimbabwean citizens’ demographic information.

The platform, which will hold citizens’ details such as names, dates of birth and places of residence, is said to be undergoing final testing.

