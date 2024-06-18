Chegutu Pirates' Premier Soccer League Fines Accumulate To US$10 000
Chegutu Pirates Football Club is the most fined team in the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL), with charges that have accumulated to over US$10 000.
According to a PSL document seen by NewZimbabwe.com, “Zaire” was fined US$3 645 for the abandonment of their match against Dynamos at Baobab stadium on 25 April 2024.
Before the Dynamos charge, the PSL debutant was also charged US$950 for using a kit without player names and league sponsor’s logos during the match with Yadah.
Chegutu Pirates was also fined US$250 for delaying match kick-off on the day and US$1 250 for post-match comments to the media by club officials claiming the match officials were biased.
The club’s captain did not fulfil his mandate of voting for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League March monthly awards, an offence which attracted a US$250 fine for the club.
In May, Zaire was charged US$2 000 for pitch invasion by club marshalls and security during their match against Simba Bhora.
On 22 May, the club was fined US$375 after it failed to provide clean changing rooms for match officials during their match against Ngezi Platinum Stars.
More: Pindula News