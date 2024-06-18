Chegutu Pirates' Premier Soccer League Fines Accumulate To US$10 000

6 minutes ago Tue, 18 Jun 2024 11:33:57 GMT

Chegutu Pirates Football Club is the most fined team in the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL), with charges that have accumulated to over US$10 000.

According to a PSL document seen by NewZimbabwe.com, “Zaire” was fined US$3 645 for the abandonment of their match against Dynamos at Baobab stadium on 25 April 2024.

Before the Dynamos charge, the PSL debutant was also charged US$950 for using a kit without player names and league sponsor’s logos during the match with Yadah.

