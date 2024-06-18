"Victoria Falls Bridge Structurally Safe, Sound"

30 minutes ago Tue, 18 Jun 2024 10:28:37 GMT

Emerged Railways Properties (ERP), which owns and manages the Victoria Falls Bridge, has said the bridge remains structurally safe and sound, reported The Herald.

ERP, a company owned by the National Railways of Zimbabwe and the Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL), built the bridge in 1905 with a life span of more than 200 years.

In a statement this week, ERP said that one of its mandates was to ensure the Victoria Falls Bridge was maintained in such a way that its structural integrity remained safe for usage for all approved purposes.

