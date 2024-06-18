ZANU PF Bigwig Forces Anglican Mourners To Chant Slogan Affirming Mnangagwa's Third Term Bid

Speaking at the accident scene, in the presence of Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona, and the Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Misheck Mugadza, and other stakeholders, Mupfumi asked the grieving crowd as well as civil servants to chant the “2030 VaMnangagwa vanenge vachitonga” (President Mnangagwa will still be in Office in 2030) slogan.

One X user said Mupfumi is “depraved” and that it is sad to see that “the abnormal” has been “normalised”. They said:

This level of depravity is depressing. As a nation, we need a reset. Things are going downhill. The rate at which we’ve normalised the abnormal is sad to watch.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, on Monday evening gave an update on the fatal accident. He said:

Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s post on the X platform concerning a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 26-kilometre peg along Nyabadza-Gandanza Road on 16th June 2024 at around 1900 hours. The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that eight people are suspected to have been burnt beyond recognition whilst ten others were injured when a Pashonlink bus with 65 passengers caught fire. Investigations by the police have established that the bus caught fire after some passengers had alerted the driver that smoke was coming out of the engine. As a result, the driver stopped the bus to investigate the source of the smoke. Subsequently, a ball of fire came out of the engine and engulfed the whole bus after the driver had opened the engine cover. The driver and 57 passengers managed to escape from the burning bus through the door and emergency exit windows. Nine injured victims were admitted at Rusape General Hospital and three were treated and discharged while one victim was referred to Victoria Chitepo Hospital, Mutare. Experts are currently at the scene to obtain DNA samples to identify the eight victims. More details will be released in due course.

The Government has since revoked Passion Link Coaches’ operating licence with immediate effect after the owner admitted that the bus that was involved in the accident had no certificate of fitness.

