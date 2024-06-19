DNA Tests For 8 Anglican Pilgrims Burnt Beyond Recognition

We are still conducting investigations and awaiting DNA tests, of which the process is now underway. We will release the results in due course. We are also conducting comprehensive investigations and in due course, we will release the charges for the transport owner and driver. Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Comm Nyathi urged church leaders to ensure that they hire buses from reputable companies and to avoid travelling at night when going and coming from gatherings.

He said churches should also ensure they travel with a passenger manifesto with full particulars of members on board.

Reports indicate that the bus, which had 65 passengers on board, experienced several mechanical faults along the way, including a faulty clutch.

On approaching the 26km peg along the road, passengers noticed smoke billowing from the engine and alerted the driver, Ray Donald Mugari (40).

Mugari promptly stopped to investigate the source of the smoke and opened the engine cover inside the bus near the passengers’ door.

Subsequently, a ball of fire came out of the engine and engulfed the whole bus after the driver had opened the engine cover.

The driver and 57 passengers managed to escape from the burning bus through the door and emergency exit windows, while 8 people were trapped inside and were burnt to death.

