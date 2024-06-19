Eight Anglican Pilgrims Killed In Bus Inferno Named
The Anglican Diocese of Manicaland Church of the Province of Central Africa (CPCA) has released the names of eight of its members who lost their lives when a Pashonlink bus they were travelling on caught fire and burnt to a shell along the Nyabandza-Gandanzara Road in Rusape on Sunday, June 16.
The bus had 65 members of the Anglican Manicaland Diocese Church on board travelling to their rural homes in Sherukuru in Mutasa District from a pilgrimage at Bernard Mizeki shrine in Marondera, Mashonaland East Province.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 18, the Anglican Church said that the deceased persons are:
- Mbuya Gladys Gumiro: St Theresa’s Church, Bvumba
- Mbuya Winnie Chiremba: St Theresa’s Church, Bvumba
- Tete Agnes Miti: St Theresa’s Church, Bvumba
- Mbuya Annie Miti: St Theresa’s Church, Bvumba
- Mbuya Viola Nyambabvu: St John’s Church, Zambe
- Bradey Mukwenhe child (6 months old): St Theresa’s Church, Zambe
- Mbuya Charity Nyamapfene: St Dennis’ Church, Njerama
- Mbuya Margaret Dairo: St Dennis’ Church, Njerama
The Manicaland Diocese said a memorial service will be held Thursday, June 20 at St Theresa Bvumba “in memory of the deceased and celebrate their lives and legacies”. It added:
We also request prayers and thoughts for the survivors of this tragic accident. They need spiritual, psychological, and social support. We thank God that all the survivors including the admitted are recovering well, rumours of the death of a survivor in the hospital are false.
The church has invited all church denominations, traditional leaders, the business community, and politicians to the memorial service.
More: Pindula News