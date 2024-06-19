Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeReligion

Eight Anglican Pilgrims Killed In Bus Inferno Named

6 minutes agoWed, 19 Jun 2024 12:57:34 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Eight Anglican Pilgrims Killed In Bus Inferno Named

The Anglican Diocese of Manicaland Church of the Province of Central Africa (CPCA) has released the names of eight of its members who lost their lives when a Pashonlink bus they were travelling on caught fire and burnt to a shell along the Nyabandza-Gandanzara Road in Rusape on Sunday, June 16.

The bus had 65 members of the Anglican Manicaland Diocese Church on board travelling to their rural homes in Sherukuru in Mutasa District from a pilgrimage at Bernard Mizeki shrine in Marondera, Mashonaland East Province.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 18, the Anglican Church said that the deceased persons are:

  • Mbuya Gladys Gumiro: St Theresa’s Church, Bvumba
  • Mbuya Winnie Chiremba: St Theresa’s Church, Bvumba
  • Tete Agnes Miti: St Theresa’s Church, Bvumba
  • Mbuya Annie Miti: St Theresa’s Church, Bvumba
  • Mbuya Viola Nyambabvu: St John’s Church, Zambe
  • Bradey Mukwenhe child (6 months old): St Theresa’s Church, Zambe
  • Mbuya Charity Nyamapfene: St Dennis’ Church, Njerama
  • Mbuya Margaret Dairo: St Dennis’ Church, Njerama

The Manicaland Diocese said a memorial service will be held Thursday, June 20 at St Theresa Bvumba “in memory of the deceased and celebrate their lives and legacies”. It added:

We also request prayers and thoughts for the survivors of this tragic accident. They need spiritual, psychological, and social support. We thank God that all the survivors including the admitted are recovering well, rumours of the death of a survivor in the hospital are false.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

The church has invited all church denominations, traditional leaders, the business community, and politicians to the memorial service.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Bus AccidentAnglican ChurchAnglican Diocese of ManicalandPashonlink BusPashonlink Buses

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback