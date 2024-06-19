Eight Anglican Pilgrims Killed In Bus Inferno Named

6 minutes ago Wed, 19 Jun 2024 12:57:34 GMT

The Anglican Diocese of Manicaland Church of the Province of Central Africa (CPCA) has released the names of eight of its members who lost their lives when a Pashonlink bus they were travelling on caught fire and burnt to a shell along the Nyabandza-Gandanzara Road in Rusape on Sunday, June 16.

The bus had 65 members of the Anglican Manicaland Diocese Church on board travelling to their rural homes in Sherukuru in Mutasa District from a pilgrimage at Bernard Mizeki shrine in Marondera, Mashonaland East Province.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 18, the Anglican Church said that the deceased persons are:

Feedback