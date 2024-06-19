Govt Goes After Civil Servants' Earnings, Restoration Of US$540 Salaries Now A Distant Dream

3 minutes ago Wed, 19 Jun 2024 11:25:02 GMT

The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has reportedly started making deductions from the foreign currency component of civil servants’ salaries despite government employees already facing severe financial strain due to low wages.

Currently, civil servants, such as teachers are taking home net salaries of about US$270 down from US$320 following the move by the government to deduct pension contributions from their USD salaries.

A nurse who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com on condition of anonymity said they suspect that NSSA has already started the deductions this June. Said the nurse:

