I'm Still Dynamos Treasurer - Gwasira

However, sources at the club told H-Metro that Gwasira was fired after falling out with the powerful Marriot family. Said the source:

You should know that those who take the post of the Dynamos treasurer are always living on borrowed time and we can say that Beadle (Gwasira) actually stayed longer than was expected.

Issues to do with money are quite a sensitive thing at Dynamos because of the direct interest of the Marriot family in basically every cent which comes through the coffers.

The trust between Beadle and the Marriot family was broken when Marriot’s monthly salary, which includes his monthly DStv subscription, which he gets from the club, was revealed to the media.

Remember this is a club which hasn’t been paying the players their winning bonuses all season and still owes several players their signing-on fees.

The Marriot family felt it was embarrassing that the old man’s salary, and DStv subscription, were not only made public but had been paid religiously and they started a witch-hunt.

The fingers were pointed at the treasurer and while there was no evidence that he was the one to blame for the leaks, the damage had been done.

But, maybe, it was how he was dismissed, with the message being carried by the monyas (security staff) which was quite humiliating.

However, when you accept any leadership post at Dynamos you should always be prepared for such rough endings.