Dynamos FC Board Backs Coach Mangombe

The coach needs support and we are still behind him as the board.

Dynamos are only 11 points off the top with more than 17 games still to be played. So, we need to be behind the coach.

His potential is beyond doubt and we believe with solid support, he can do well.

Last month, a section of the club’s fans staged a protest at Rufaro Stadium calling for Mangombe’s ouster despite the team beating Arenel Movers 2-1.

The fans waved professionally printed placards well before the match demanding that Mangombe leaves.

Some of the messages on the placards read “12 games, 2 wins” and “Taneta kurova dzakabva kuD1”.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Mangombe said he has not failed and vowed to keep coaching the team. He said:

It’s not a problem coaching the team, but if the bosses are seeing something in you, it means they see progress in everything. It’s not for the supporters themselves to start to sing songs like that… It’s a league with a lot of teams, with different philosophies. So, at times you miss winning games because of some reasons beyond our control.

Meanwhile, Dynamos is languishing in 7th position on the PSL table with 20 points, 11 behind leaders FC Platinum, after matchday 15.

Interestingly, DeMbare has only beaten Bikita Minerals, TelOne, Arenel Movers, and Chegutu Pirates, four clubs that were promoted to the PSL from Division One ahead of the 2024 season.

More: Pindula News

