Nicholas Zakaria Appeals For Help As He Battles Diabetes And Hypertension

I don’t know where I will get help because I am struggling to make ends meet like most singers out there.

Live shows are no longer rewarding since people are also struggling to raise money to attend shows.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

I have opened up about my illness because I don’t want to die in silence like most artistes out there.

In my life, I have never suffered like this because my condition keeps on deteriorating with each passing day.

Speaking at their home in Chitungwiza recently, Zakaria’s wife, Margaret Gweshe, also appealed for Good Samaritans’ help, saying they are failing to raise money for food. She said:

My husband’s health deteriorated two years ago, he is no longer the same due to poor health. Sometimes he complains of dizziness and he struggles to appear on stage on time during his live performances. We are appealing for help from well-wishers because we are failing to cater for his needs. He is on a special diet. The band told me that my husband sometimes appears on stage late since he is sick. When he is under attack, he forces himself to perform for the sake of his fans. On Thursday, he is going to Mozambique for some shows because he doesn’t have a choice since music remains his only source of income.

The “Senior Lecturer” as Zakaria is affectionately called, mentored other Sungura stars such as Alick Macheso, System Tazvida, Cephas Karushanga, Amon Mvula, Aaron Chinamira Chakanyuka, and Simon Mutambi.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment