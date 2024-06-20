Police, COTTCO Vow Stern Action Against Cotton Farmers Involved Side Marketing

The Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) are working together to secure seed cotton produced from inputs disbursed under the Presidential Input Scheme (PIS). Farmers who benefitted from this programme are requested to deliver their produce to Cottco and shun side marketing. Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

COTTCO is the official off-taker of all the seed cotton produced under (PIS). The broader commitment by the Government in rolling out this programme is to ensure sustenance, employment creation, rural development and bolstering of the cotton. value chain in line with National Development Strategy 1 and Vision 2030.

COTTCO has assured farmers that it will make immediate payments for seed cotton delivered at common buying points.

The ZRP urged farmers to secure their funds and minimize the risks of robberies as well as the potential loss of funds.

Under the Presidential Inputs Scheme, farmers receive inputs such as seeds, chemicals, fertilisers, tillage and agronomy support at no cost.

In return, they are expected to establish, maintain and deliver seed cotton to COTTCO when the marketing season commences. Reads the statement:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police will ensure that the law takes its course on anyone found to be side-marketing seed cotton produced through the Presidential Input Scheme (PIS). In this regard, any buyer who will try to influence farmers to engage in side marketing activities will also be brought to book.

Early this month, a Hurungwe farmer, Augustine Nyamadzawo (38) from Nkani village, Chief Nematombo, Magunje was arraigned before the Karoi Magistrates’ Court for side-marketing his tobacco harvest.

Nyamadzawo was charged with contravening the Farmers Stop Order Act, that is, “dealing with the whole or part of any crop or any proceeds thereof in such a manner as to avoid or to be likely to avoid the due payment of any prescribed costs, addressee’s fees, registered stop-orders or special stop-orders relating to such crop.”

The complainant, who was the contractor, Boost Hail and Cotton Private Limited, suffered prejudice of US$829 and nothing was recovered.

Nyamadzawo was convicted and sentenced to 6 months imprisonment by the Karoi Magistrates’ Court. Four (4) months were suspended on condition of restitution of US$829 by 01 July 2024. In addition, 2 months was suspended on condition he pays a fine of US$150.

