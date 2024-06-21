Cabinet Ministers Face Disciplinary Action For Snubbing Parliament

9 minutes ago Fri, 21 Jun 2024 14:21:19 GMT

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda, said that President Emmerson Mnangagwa may take action against cabinet ministers who fail to turn up for Parliament business without giving any explanation, reported NewZimbabwe.com.

Speaking during Wednesday’s Question and Answer session, Mudenda said he had forwarded the names of the ministers “who appear to be constantly absent” from Parliament to Mnangagwa for him to take appropriate action.

Mudenda was responding to Dangamvura MP Prosper Mutseyami (CCC), who had raised the issue of absentee cabinet ministers. He said:

